Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. 3,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,708. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $57.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

