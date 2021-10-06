Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $26,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

