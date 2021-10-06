Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

ALGS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,969. The firm has a market cap of $615.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

