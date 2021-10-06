Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

