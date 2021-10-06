Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,782,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after buying an additional 485,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 806,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.