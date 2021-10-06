Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

ALGT stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.70. 388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,238. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

