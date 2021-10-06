AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:AFB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 76,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,263. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

