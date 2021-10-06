Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $14.94 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

