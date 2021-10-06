AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,715 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

