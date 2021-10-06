AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 3,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,285. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

