AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 381.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. 6,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,236. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

