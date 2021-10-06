AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 101,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

