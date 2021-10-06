AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $7.05 on Wednesday, hitting $407.91. 2,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,635. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.91.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

