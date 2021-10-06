AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,315 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.13. 165,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.