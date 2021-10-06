Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:PINE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

