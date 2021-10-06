Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €169.20 ($199.06) and last traded at €169.20 ($199.06). 7,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €175.40 ($206.35).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is €173.03 and its 200 day moving average is €156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.