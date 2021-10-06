Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Amazon.com worth $112,586,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $288,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 59,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $41.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,262.01. 2,472,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3,364.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

