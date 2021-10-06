Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $142.89

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.89 and last traded at $143.30, with a volume of 3425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

