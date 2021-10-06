Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) Short Interest Update

Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:AMTBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMTBB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 14,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,164. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.