American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,704,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

AWK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

