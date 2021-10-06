America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $118.91 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.