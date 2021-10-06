Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMYT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

AMYT traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.16. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of -0.57.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

