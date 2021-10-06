Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

