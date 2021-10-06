Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 509.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 413.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,803. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $390.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

