Analysts Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

