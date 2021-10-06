Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $226.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $848.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,885,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

