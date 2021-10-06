Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.76 Million

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce sales of $45.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.41 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $19.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $147.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.63 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $173.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

SHIP stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

