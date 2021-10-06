Analysts Offer Predictions for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.