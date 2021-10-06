Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $54.12

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. 4,228,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,508. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

