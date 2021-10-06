Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,369.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).
DLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of LON DLN traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,333 ($43.55). 259,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,580. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,483 ($32.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 74.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,683.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,503.97.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
