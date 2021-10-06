Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,369.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LON DLN traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,333 ($43.55). 259,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,580. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,483 ($32.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 74.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,683.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,503.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

