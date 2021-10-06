Analysts Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Target Price at $146.67

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price target (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.