Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $67.40

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,165. Greif has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Greif by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

