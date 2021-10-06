Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $11.40

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

