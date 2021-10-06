Analysts Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Target Price at $21.78

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$19.36 during midday trading on Friday. 11,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Rexel has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

