Analysts Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Target Price at $8.40

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.