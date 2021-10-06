Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY stock remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.