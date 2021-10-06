Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
ADRZY stock remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 746. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
