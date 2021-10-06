Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.