Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,851,742 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

