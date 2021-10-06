AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.79

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 14459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

