Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

