Apria (NYSE:APR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR. initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 7,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Figueroa sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $764,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $4,103,451.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

