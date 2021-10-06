Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Buys 134,543 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 134,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $2,509,226.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,210 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $820,537.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10.

Shares of SPRO opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $603.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPRO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

