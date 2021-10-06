Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 157,210 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 216.8% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Arco Platform by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Arco Platform by 25.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.