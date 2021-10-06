Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

