Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

