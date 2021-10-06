Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 13,808 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 745,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,347. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

