Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $207,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. 2,731,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

