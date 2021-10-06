Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$17.17 and a twelve month high of C$43.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

