Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $578,334.86

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $578,334.86 and $4,808.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,263.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.80 or 0.06497612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00329605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.43 or 0.01122686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00099184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00524332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00363132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00276284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005251 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,942,145 coins and its circulating supply is 10,897,602 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

