Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

